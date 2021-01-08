Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (GPG.V) (CVE:GPG) Trading Down 3.7%

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (GPG.V) (CVE:GPG)’s share price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 45,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 59,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.67 million and a P/E ratio of -24.38.

About Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (GPG.V) (CVE:GPG)

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties in Alaska and British Columbia. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property consisting of 91 unpatented mining claims located in north of Juneau, Alaska.

