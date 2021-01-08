Gradient Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Medtronic by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after buying an additional 1,255,988 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $121,522,000 after purchasing an additional 718,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.40. 57,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,951. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $160.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.85.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.