Gradient Investments LLC Sells 3,403 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Discover Financial Services worth $16,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $535,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.35.

Shares of DFS traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $96.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.74. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $98.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

