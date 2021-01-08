Gradient Investments LLC Sells 3,124 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,206 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,660,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,337 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,231 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,999,000 after purchasing an additional 528,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,546,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $730,553,000 after purchasing an additional 537,107 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.22. The stock had a trading volume of 474,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,493,966. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

