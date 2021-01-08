Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,507 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $9,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 1,463.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.60.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.87. 12,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,485. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

