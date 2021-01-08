Gradient Investments LLC Has $9.05 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,878,000 after purchasing an additional 382,007 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 24.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 316,057 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $21,021,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,792,000 after purchasing an additional 122,801 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.65. 6,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,882. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $202.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $98,716.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $59,228.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,619 shares of company stock worth $7,392,680. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CSFB reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.33.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.