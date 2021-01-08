Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $24,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 118,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 131.7% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 281,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,647,000 after acquiring an additional 160,172 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,238. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $127.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.