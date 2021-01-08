Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $345,975,000 after buying an additional 5,288,239 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 25.3% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after buying an additional 2,842,505 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $422,799,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after buying an additional 1,975,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 14.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after buying an additional 1,828,404 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,839,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $417.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.56 and a 200-day moving average of $202.01.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.34.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.