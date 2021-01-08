Gordon Haskett Raises Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $114.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective lifted by Gordon Haskett from $97.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.15.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $113.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of -97.66, a P/E/G ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.34. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.48 and a 200 day moving average of $90.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

