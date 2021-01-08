GoldMint Trading Up 48.3% Over Last Week (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, GoldMint has traded 48.3% higher against the US dollar. GoldMint has a market cap of $320,587.23 and $874.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldMint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00037943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.04 or 0.00275253 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00029341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.22 or 0.02655644 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011756 BTC.

About GoldMint

MNTP is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.