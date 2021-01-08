Golden Minerals Company (AUMN.TO) (TSE:AUMN) Shares Gap Down to $1.05

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN.TO) (TSE:AUMN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.05, but opened at $0.97. Golden Minerals Company (AUMN.TO) shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 32,640 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.42 million and a PE ratio of -21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

