Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

GDEN stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $577.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.46. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 182,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

