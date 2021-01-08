GNY (GNY) Hits Market Capitalization of $50.54 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 38% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. GNY has a total market cap of $50.54 million and $259,220.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000678 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart. During the last seven days, GNY has traded 83.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00024128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00107696 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.01 or 0.00441084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.00228867 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00051806 BTC.

About GNY

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BitMart and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

