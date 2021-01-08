Gnosis Price Tops $110.35 on Major Exchanges (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, Gnosis has traded up 45.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for $110.35 or 0.00280015 BTC on major exchanges. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $166.03 million and $1.69 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00040366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.14 or 0.00292154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00029016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.51 or 0.02734166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012688 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Gnosis

GNO is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,589 tokens. The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gnosis

Gnosis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

