GMS (NYSE:GMS) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.22 and last traded at $30.83. 463,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 358,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lowered GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Northcoast Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $812.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.07 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. GMS’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in GMS by 136.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in GMS by 132.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in GMS by 4.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

