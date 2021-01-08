GMS (NYSE:GMS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

GMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens lowered GMS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised GMS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lowered GMS from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded GMS from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded GMS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.50.

GMS traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,262. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. GMS has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $34.57.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $812.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GMS will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after buying an additional 1,387,487 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 773,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after buying an additional 204,315 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of GMS by 1,318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 197,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 183,258 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 113,077 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 597,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after buying an additional 99,782 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

