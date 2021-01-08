Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives $165.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

GLOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $217.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 172.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Globant has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $223.26.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Globant by 1,104.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

