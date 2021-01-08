Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut Global Medical REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

GMRE stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.50. 1,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,674. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 496.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

