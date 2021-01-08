Glenveagh Properties PLC (GLV.L) (LON:GLV) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Glenveagh Properties PLC (GLV.L) (LON:GLV) shares traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.86 ($0.01). 24,259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 304,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.87 ($0.01).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.49 million and a PE ratio of 286.67.

Glenveagh Properties PLC (GLV.L) Company Profile (LON:GLV)

Glenveagh Properties PLC, a homebuilder, builds and sells houses and apartments for the private buyers and local authorities in the Greater Dublin Area, Ireland. The company operates through Glenveagh Homes and Glenveagh Living segments. It also designs, develops, and delivers residential solutions to institutional investors, social and affordable landlords, government entities, and strategic landowners; and provides property rental services.

