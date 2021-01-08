Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $260.75

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 260.75 ($3.41) and last traded at GBX 259.75 ($3.39), with a volume of 4150797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245.40 ($3.21).

GLEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Glencore plc (GLEN.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Glencore plc (GLEN.L) to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 228.18 ($2.98).

The firm has a market capitalization of £36.63 billion and a PE ratio of -11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 229.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 186.87.

In other Glencore plc (GLEN.L) news, insider Patrice Merrin bought 16,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

