GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Holdings Lowered by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.49. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4959 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 61.51%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

