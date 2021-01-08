Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GVDBF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Givaudan stock traded up $71.00 on Thursday, hitting $4,200.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 119. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $2,748.00 and a 52-week high of $4,481.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4,034.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,094.26.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

