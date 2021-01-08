Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $425.63 million, a PE ratio of -109.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $37.27 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 15.2%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,966,000 after purchasing an additional 919,062 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

