Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.28 and last traded at $81.92. 370,448 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 335,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at $1,091,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 48.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at $2,139,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

