Giant Price Reaches $0.0190 on Top Exchanges (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Giant coin can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.71, $7.59, $50.68 and $31.10. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded up 119.3% against the U.S. dollar. Giant has a total market capitalization of $168,042.01 and approximately $12,733.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.07 or 0.00247718 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00026151 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,845,481 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.63, $20.33, $24.71, $7.59, $31.10, $50.68, $70.83, $10.42, $18.98, $33.89, $13.92 and $11.91. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

