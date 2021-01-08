Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Genworth Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

NYSE GNW opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. Genworth Financial has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 59.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 225,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 84,333 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 824,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Finally, Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $9,883,000. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

