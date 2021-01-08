GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.52 and last traded at $16.49. 899,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 838,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 230,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Stier sold 59,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $757,171.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,508.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,701 shares of company stock worth $1,239,029. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,722,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,759,000 after acquiring an additional 843,993 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,495,000 after acquiring an additional 233,290 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,145,000 after acquiring an additional 435,451 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 462,380 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

