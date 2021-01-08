Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ GENE traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.11. 928,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,515. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46. Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Genetic Technologies by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genetic Technologies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

