Genesco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,704 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,211% compared to the average volume of 130 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Genesco by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. CL King increased their target price on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Genesco has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $48.86. The company has a market capitalization of $473.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.14.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.21 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Genesco will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

