Generation Mining Limited (GENM.TO) (TSE:GENM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.96

Generation Mining Limited (GENM.TO) (TSE:GENM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 497819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

The stock has a market cap of C$122.20 million and a P/E ratio of -13.91. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

About Generation Mining Limited (GENM.TO) (TSE:GENM)

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral development company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, tungsten, diamond, platinum, and palladium deposits. It primarily holds a 51% interest in the Marathon platinum group metals-copper property covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Mining Limited (GENM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Mining Limited (GENM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.