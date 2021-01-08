General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of analysts have commented on GFN shares. BidaskClub lowered General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised General Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other General Finance news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $102,320.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,583.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,591 shares of company stock valued at $661,763 in the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFN. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of General Finance by 5.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,233,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 115,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Finance by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of General Finance by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 48,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Finance by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of General Finance in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 23.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Finance stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,230. The company has a market capitalization of $264.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08. General Finance has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. General Finance had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that General Finance will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

