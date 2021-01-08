Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Hits New 12-Month High at $240.84

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $240.84 and last traded at $239.71, with a volume of 8467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $227.98.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Stephens started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Generac from $235.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,254 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Generac by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth about $384,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth about $2,942,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

