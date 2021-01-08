Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Major Shareholder Sells $303,600.00 in Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $215,100.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 20,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $144,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $214,500.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 1,980 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $14,374.80.

Shares of GNK opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNK. BidaskClub upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 259,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 90,561 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 186.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at $178,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth $97,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

