GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) PT Raised to C$52.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GDI. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday.

GDI stock traded up C$0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$46.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.44. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$24.19 and a 12 month high of C$47.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$365.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$352.78 million. Equities analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.6575737 EPS for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

