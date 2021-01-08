Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) (LON:GTLY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $149.06

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) (LON:GTLY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.06 and traded as low as $143.00. Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) shares last traded at $144.00, with a volume of 66,435 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY.L) in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 149.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 133.47. The company has a market cap of £169.89 million and a PE ratio of 14.26.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

