Gartner (NYSE:IT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Gartner (NYSE:IT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $187.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $150.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

IT opened at $166.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 69.83, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $166.82.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.46 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total transaction of $5,322,084.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,901 shares in the company, valued at $189,225,970.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $741,037.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,526.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,238 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Gartner by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

