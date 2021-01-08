Gartner (NYSE:IT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Gartner (NYSE:IT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $187.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $150.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.
IT opened at $166.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 69.83, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $166.82.
In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total transaction of $5,322,084.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,901 shares in the company, valued at $189,225,970.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $741,037.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,526.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,238 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Gartner by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.
