Gartner (NYSE:IT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $168.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gartner offers timely, thought-provoking and comprehensive analysis that is known for its high quality, independence and objectivity. Its research reports have become indispensable tools for various companies across different sectors, strengthening its leading position in the market. The company has a large and diverse addressable market with low customer concentration that mitigates operating risks. However, continuous investments to retain a competitive edge and fend off competition has increased the company's expenses and contracted margin. Revenues from the federal government business are exposed to lengthy approval times and other austerity measures, which often increase operating risks. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations is a concern. Due to these negatives, shares of Gartner have declined in the past year.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.14.

NYSE:IT opened at $166.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.83, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.53. Gartner has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $166.82.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.46 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $89,976.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $741,037.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,526.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,079 shares of company stock worth $6,591,238 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2,857.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

