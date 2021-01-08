Galileo Resources Plc (GLR.L) (LON:GLR) Shares Gap Down to $1.70

Galileo Resources Plc (GLR.L) (LON:GLR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.70, but opened at $1.63. Galileo Resources Plc (GLR.L) shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 1,507,597 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £14.84 million and a PE ratio of -17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.91.

About Galileo Resources Plc (GLR.L) (LON:GLR)

Galileo Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of natural resources in South Africa, the United States, and Zambia. The company explores for zinc, phosphate, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily focuses on exploring the Star Zinc project located to the northeast of Lusaka, Zambia.

