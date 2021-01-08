G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GFSZY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised G4S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G4S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded G4S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS GFSZY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,096. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. G4S has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

