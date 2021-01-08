G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

GTHX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

GTHX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,383. The company has a market capitalization of $670.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.47. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Rajesh Malik sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $180,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn P. Muir acquired 50,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,081.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,125 shares of company stock worth $1,652,141 over the last three months. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

