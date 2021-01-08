G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

WILC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $302.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.59. G. Willi-Food International has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $23.47.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 9.51%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in G. Willi-Food International stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of G. Willi-Food International worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushroom, artichoke, bean, asparagu, caper, corn kernel, baby corn, palm heart, vine leave, sour pickle, mixed pickled vegetable, pickled pepper, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomato products; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.