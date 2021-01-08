FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Issued By SVB Leerink

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Radius Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.45 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

