FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the retailer will earn $2.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.54. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BBBY. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.