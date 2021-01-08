FY2021 EPS Estimates for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Increased by Analyst

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Research analysts at G.Research raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for RPM International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.90.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on RPM International in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

NYSE RPM opened at $88.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.42. RPM International has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 416.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $6,030,484.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,892 shares in the company, valued at $102,118,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

