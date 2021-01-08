FY2021 EPS Estimates for Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) (TSE:CGY) Boosted by Cormark

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) (TSE:CGY) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will earn $3.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.79. Cormark also issued estimates for Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their price objective on shares of Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) stock opened at C$65.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$637.52 million and a PE ratio of 29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.25. Calian Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$31.29 and a one year high of C$71.91.

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) (TSE:CGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$123.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$119.80 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.22%.

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

