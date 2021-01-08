FY2020 EPS Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Lifted by William Blair

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.48). William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.24.

Under Armour stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

