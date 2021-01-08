FY2020 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.04 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

BK has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.03.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.61.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

