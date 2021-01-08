FY2020 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.42 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.45. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.72 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.80.

Shares of MTB opened at $147.55 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $174.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,379,000 after purchasing an additional 440,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in M&T Bank by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,142,000 after acquiring an additional 297,979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,799,000 after acquiring an additional 103,741 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in M&T Bank by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,045,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in M&T Bank by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,731,000 after purchasing an additional 202,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.