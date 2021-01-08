FY2020 EPS Estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) Lifted by Analyst

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.74. Cormark also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GDI. National Bank Financial upped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday.

TSE:GDI opened at C$46.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$24.19 and a 1 year high of C$47.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.44.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$365.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$352.78 million.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

