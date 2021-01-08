FY2020 EPS Estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) Decreased by Cormark (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial set a C$4.25 price target on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) stock opened at C$2.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.63. Argonaut Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.76 and a 1 year high of C$3.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$846.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$125.77 million during the quarter.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

